Derrick Clay Notice
Clay Derrick Master Butcher for Clay's Butchers in Hucknall.
Passed away at home with his loving family by his side on 24th November 2019
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband, father,
father in law and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by so many.
Special thanks to Dr Connor from Whyburn Medical Practice and the district nurses, the carers from
AMG and Nottingham Hospice.
Funeral service to be held at
Mansfield Crematorium
on Monday 9th December at 2.15pm.
Donations to Nott's and Linc's Air Ambulance may be made on the day, flowers may be sent to Co-op Funeralcare, 137, Portland Road,
Hucknall, NG15 7SB
0115 9632477
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
