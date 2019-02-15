|
|
|
DICKENS Dennis George (Of Bestwood Village)
Passed away on Tuesday
29th January 2019, aged 86 years.
The funeral service will take place at Gedling Crematorium on Friday
22nd February 2019 at 2.30pm.
By request, family flowers only please but, if desired, donations made payable to 'The British Disabled Angling Association' may be sent to
C Terry Funeral Services
244 Bulwell High Road
Bulwell, Nottingham
NG6 8NU
Telephone 0115 9770866
A donation box will also be
taken on the funeral.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
