Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Terry Funeral Services Limited (Bulwell, Nottingham)
Bulwell High Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG6 8NU
0115 977 0866
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
14:30
Gedling Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Dickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Dickens

Notice Condolences

Dennis Dickens Notice
DICKENS Dennis George (Of Bestwood Village)
Passed away on Tuesday
29th January 2019, aged 86 years.
The funeral service will take place at Gedling Crematorium on Friday
22nd February 2019 at 2.30pm.
By request, family flowers only please but, if desired, donations made payable to 'The British Disabled Angling Association' may be sent to
C Terry Funeral Services
244 Bulwell High Road
Bulwell, Nottingham
NG6 8NU
Telephone 0115 9770866
A donation box will also be
taken on the funeral.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.