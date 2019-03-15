Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:45
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Thornelow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thornelow

Notice Condolences

David Thornelow Notice
Thornelow David Robert Passed away suddenly on 27th February 2019 at his home
in Hucknall, aged 47 years.
Son of Colin and the late Janet Thornelow, leaves sister Linda and nieces Katie and Laura.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7ND. tel. 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.