Thornelow David Robert Passed away suddenly on 27th February 2019 at his home
in Hucknall, aged 47 years.
Son of Colin and the late Janet Thornelow, leaves sister Linda and nieces Katie and Laura.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March at 2.45 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7ND. tel. 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
