ALFORD Christine Wendy Passed away peacefully
27th September 2019 in Kings Mill Hospital aged 63 years.
Dearly loved wife of Tony, loving
mum to Paul and devoted mammar
to Tilly, Billy, Kizzy, Brian and
great grandaughter Bonnie.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Newstead, Friday 11th October at 11.30am followed by interment at Newstead Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for
Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service, 9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL.
Tel 0115 9632211.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019