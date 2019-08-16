|
Sansom Brian Of Swanwick, formerly Hucknall, passed away on
6th August 2019 at the
Royal Derby Hospital aged 53 years. Beloved partner of Valerie, much loved father of Kevin, Chloe and Angela, beloved son of Sylvia and the late John, and a loved brother. Service and cremation to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick on Wednesday, 28th August at 11:00 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be given for
Help the Heroes. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019