Geo. Hanson & Sons (Hucknall) Ltd
13 Watnall Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG15 7LD
0115 963 2013
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
13:00
Watnall Road Baptist Church
Beryl Wosley
Wosley Beryl (née Taylor) Passed away on 31st August, 2019
aged 86 years.

Loving sister to Alma and Norma. Reunited with Donald.

The funeral service will be held at Watnall Road Baptist Church on
Thursday 24th October at 1.00 p.m followed by cremation at Mansfield.

Family flowers only. Donations are to be divided between three local
charities and maybe given at the service or forwarded along with all
enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
