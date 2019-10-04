Home

Beryl Tongue

Beryl Tongue Notice
TONGUE BERYL Passed away peacefully at home in Skegness on
Sunday 22nd September 2019, aged 89 years.
Cherished Wife to Denis,
beloved Mother of Richard, Gary, Malvyn & Michele, loving
Mother-In-Law, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
a special friend to Karen & Caroline.
She will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral service took place on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Matthew's Church, Skegness and/or St Barnabas Hospice.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
