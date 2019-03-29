|
|
|
Taylor Beryl Peacefully,
after a long illness,
on Monday 25th March 2019
at Ochil Nursing Home, Beryl.
A much loved wife of the late David, loving mother of Karen,
Julia and Amanda
and a dear grandmother,
great grandmother, mother in law
and sister.
Funeral on Monday 8th April service in Perth Crematorium, Crieff Road, Perth, PH1 2PE at 3.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please.
There will be a retiring collection
taken at the crematorium for the
RAF Benevolent Fund
should you wish to contribute.
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019
