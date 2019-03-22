Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Beryl Jayes

Notice Condolences

Beryl Jayes Notice
Jayes Beryl
(Née Sears) Passed away suddenly on
10th March 2019 at her home in Hucknall, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Richard.
Funeral service at St Johns Church, Hucknall on Friday 5th April at 10:30 am followed by interment at Hucknall Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers are for The Salvation Army and may be given at the service or forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL tel. 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
