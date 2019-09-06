|
|
|
Fox-Smith Arthur Sadly passed away on
13th August, 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Joan,
dad to Mandy, Wayne, Angela and Phillip, step-dad to Colleen, Karen, Maxine and Michelle and much
loved by his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th September at 12 noon and afterwards refreshments will be served at the Royal British Legion, Hucknall. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society, may be given at the service or forwarded along with
all enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts. NG15 7LD
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019