|
|
|
Beeson Ann Sadly passed away on
1st November, 2019 aged 63 years.
Much loved mum to Lisa and Ray Bird and a loving mama to Madison,
Michael, Lily-Rose, Harry and Izabella.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church on Monday 25th November at 11.00 a.m. followed by cremation at Mansfield.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, made payable to Help
For Heroes, may be given at the service or forwarded along with all
enquiries to Geo. Hanson & Sons, Funeral Directors, 13 Watnall Road,
Hucknall, Notts.
Telephone 0115 9632013
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019