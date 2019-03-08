Home

Graham Ward Funeral Service (Hucknall, Nottingham)
9 Portland Road
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire NG15 7SL
0115 963 2211
Albert Watling

Albert Watling Notice
WATLING Albert Andrew Passed away peacefully
25th February 2019,
in the City Hospital, Nottingham,
aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Ann.
Funeral service at King's Family Church, Hucknall, Tuesday 12th March at 11.15am, prior to cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
for King's Family Church, may be
given at the service or forwarded to
Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall,
Nottingham, NG15 7SL
Tel 0115 9632211
Published in Hucknall Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
