SMEATON Walter Sadly passed away on
10th June 2019, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Ann,
loving dad and grandad.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at All Saints Church, Wragby on
Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Wragby Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Horncastle News on June 26, 2019
