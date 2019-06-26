Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Smeaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Smeaton

Notice Condolences

Walter Smeaton Notice
SMEATON Walter Sadly passed away on
10th June 2019, aged 87 years.

Much loved husband of Ann,
loving dad and grandad.

The Funeral Service is to take place
at All Saints Church, Wragby on
Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Wragby Cemetery.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Horncastle News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.