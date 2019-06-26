|
|
|
BURTON Walter Ernest Formerly of Horsington, passed away on 10th June at Homer Lodge Care Home, Lincoln, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda
and father to Duncan and the late Samantha. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral to be held at Horsington Church on 8th July, 1pm followed by a family service at Boston Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations can be made for Alzheimer's Society /Horsington Church.
All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD. Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on June 26, 2019
Read More