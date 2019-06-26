Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Burton

Notice Condolences

Walter Burton Notice
BURTON Walter Ernest Formerly of Horsington, passed away on 10th June at Homer Lodge Care Home, Lincoln, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda
and father to Duncan and the late Samantha. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral to be held at Horsington Church on 8th July, 1pm followed by a family service at Boston Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations can be made for Alzheimer's Society /Horsington Church.
All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD. Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.