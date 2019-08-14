Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:00
Alford Crematorium
THORNDYKE Vera
(née Middleton) of West Ashby,
passed away peacefully on the
5th August 2019 aged 95 years.
Loving wife of the late Jim,
dearly loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on Tuesday
20th August 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
Marie Curie Nurses and Macmillan Cancer Support which may be left
after the service or sent to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
The family request no black
to be worn.
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 14, 2019
