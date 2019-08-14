Home

Carr Funeral Service (Lincoln)
Holman House
Lincoln, Lincolnshire PE21 9DA
01205 311300
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:15
St Peter's (C of E) Church
Woodhall Spa
View Map
Thomas Francis Notice
FRANCIS Thomas Edward
(Ted) Of Woodhall Spa.
Passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on 3rd August, 2019 aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Jean,
much loved dad of Susan,
dear father-in-law of David.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's (C of E) Church,
Woodhall Spa on Thursday
29th August,2019 at 11.15am followed by cremation at Boston.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Stroke Association and
St Peter's Church may be left after the service or sent to:
Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Rd, Boston, PE21 9DA. Tel: 01205 3 1 1300
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 14, 2019
