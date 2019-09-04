|
Hodson Terry of North Road,
Tattershall Thorpe.
It is with great sadness that Terry Hodson, aged 91 years,
passed away on Sunday 1st September at Lincoln County Hospital after a
short illness, leaving behind his
loving wife Evelyn, daughter Elaine,
grandson Shaun and family.
Funeral details to be confirmed
through Sivills of Coningsby.
Family flowers only, any donations will go to Carlton Coleby ward, Helping Hands and Royal British Legion equipment fund.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 4, 2019