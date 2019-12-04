Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Burchnall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Burchnall

Notice Condolences

Terry Burchnall Notice
BURCHNALL Terry On Tuesday 26th November, peacefully at home with all his family, Terry, aged 82 years of Digby (formerly of Bardney Dairies).
Loving husband of Thelma and a
much-loved Dad, Grandad and
Gt Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Funeral Service on
Wednesday 11th December at
Lincoln Crematorium at 11.10a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited for St Barnabas' Hospice and Marie Curie
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -