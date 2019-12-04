|
|
|
BURCHNALL Terry On Tuesday 26th November, peacefully at home with all his family, Terry, aged 82 years of Digby (formerly of Bardney Dairies).
Loving husband of Thelma and a
much-loved Dad, Grandad and
Gt Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Funeral Service on
Wednesday 11th December at
Lincoln Crematorium at 11.10a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited for St Barnabas' Hospice and Marie Curie
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 4, 2019