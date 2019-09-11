Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Sellars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Sellars

Notice Condolences

Teresa Sellars Notice
Sellars Teresa
(nee Marshall) Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at County Hospital, Lincoln after a long battle with Breast Cancer on 30th August 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved wife of Malc,
loving mother of Ben and Jody,
nana of Oliver, dearest daughter of Linda and Roy, much loved sister of Stephanie, Vicky, Joanne and Andrew. A Service to celebrate Teresa's life will take place at St Mary's Church, Tetford, on Thursday 19th September at
11-30am, followed by cremation at Alford at 1-00pm.
No flowers by request donations in memory made payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support,
which may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.