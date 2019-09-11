|
Sellars Teresa
(nee Marshall) Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at County Hospital, Lincoln after a long battle with Breast Cancer on 30th August 2019, aged 62 years. Dearly loved wife of Malc,
loving mother of Ben and Jody,
nana of Oliver, dearest daughter of Linda and Roy, much loved sister of Stephanie, Vicky, Joanne and Andrew. A Service to celebrate Teresa's life will take place at St Mary's Church, Tetford, on Thursday 19th September at
11-30am, followed by cremation at Alford at 1-00pm.
No flowers by request donations in memory made payable to
Macmillan Cancer Support,
which may be left in Church or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 11, 2019