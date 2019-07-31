|
|
|
IRELAND Terence Arthur Aged 76 years.
Due to unforeseen circumstances,
was tragically taken away from us
on the 9th July 2019.
Loving Husband to Eileen,
Father to Michaela, Christopher, Joanne & Graham.
Loving Grandad & Great Grandad.
Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Horncastle on Tuesday 13th August at 1:30pm. Followed by a family only service at Alford. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for Busy Days Day Care, Lincoln.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Published in Horncastle News on July 31, 2019