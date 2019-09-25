Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
13:00
St Michael's Church
Coningsby
Sue Limb Notice
LIMB Sue Of Tattershall, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the
19th September 2019, aged 71 years.
A loving wife, mum, grandma
and a dear friend to many.
A private cremation will take place followed by a celebration of life service to be held at St Michael's Church, Coningsby on Friday 4th October 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to be divided between Marie Curie Nurses Lincolnshire and St Barnabas.
The family request no black to be worn.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 25, 2019
