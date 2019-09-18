Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00
St Peters Church
Woodhall Spa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Green

Notice Condolences

Stuart Green Notice
GREEN Stuart. M. Helen is sad to announce
the death of Malcolm on the
4th September 2019 at the
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
The funeral service will take place
at St Peters Church, Woodhall Spa
on Friday 4th October 2019 at
11:00am followed by committal at Boston Crematorium.
Strictly family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
R.S.P.B or R.N.L.I
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.