GREEN Stuart. M. Helen is sad to announce
the death of Malcolm on the
4th September 2019 at the
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
The funeral service will take place
at St Peters Church, Woodhall Spa
on Friday 4th October 2019 at
11:00am followed by committal at Boston Crematorium.
Strictly family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
R.S.P.B or R.N.L.I
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 18, 2019