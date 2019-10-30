|
Boddy Sonia Elaine The family are sadly announcing the untimely passing of this fabulous lady,
the beloved mother of Jacqui Boddy and Ellie Baxter and daughter of Pauline Boddy and brother Adrian and Chris Boddy. Sonia passed away on the 19th October 9:30am at
Lincoln County Hospital aged 51.
Sonia was known for working as a worldwide professional dancer which
include Bluebell Girl at the Lido de Paris and dancing at the Royal Variety
performance then moving on to run the high quality dance school 'Dance 10'
in Horncastle for 20 years.
Open service to be held at St Marys Church Horncastle on 11th November
2019 at 11:45am followed by cremation at Alford Crematorium then onto the
Black Swan Inn Horncastle.
Family flowers only and donations to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness.
No black to be worn as we are celebrating such a vibrant and wonderful showgirl.
All enquiries to
Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors, Leagate Road, Coningsby,
Lincoln LN4 4RS Tel : 01526 342779
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 30, 2019