Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
13:00
Lincoln Crematorium
Shirley Watson Notice
Watson Shirley Ann Passed away peacefully at
St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln on
1st July 2019, aged 62 years.
Loving daughter of Margaret.
Dearly loving wife of the late Trevor and a much loved mum of Sonia and Billy, Ryan and Jenny, Brad and Jody,
loving nana of Flora, Jemima, Harry, Emily, Lois and Lana and a dear sister of John, Philip and the late Graham.
Sister-in-law, auntie and friend
who will be sadly missed.
A Service of Celebration for
Shirley's life will take place at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th July at 1:10pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory made payable to
St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN.
Published in Horncastle News on July 10, 2019
