J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
Lincoln Crematorium
Shirley Bowser Notice
Bowser (née Bellamy)
Shirley Ann Aged 72 years of Brattleby,
passed away on 11th February, 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Derick.
Much loved mum of Rachel, Matthew and a cherished grandmother.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 11:10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Cancer Research UK, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen
LN8 3EN.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
