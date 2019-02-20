|
Bowser (née Bellamy)
Shirley Ann Aged 72 years of Brattleby,
passed away on 11th February, 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Derick.
Much loved mum of Rachel, Matthew and a cherished grandmother.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 11:10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Cancer Research UK, may be sent
to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen
LN8 3EN.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
