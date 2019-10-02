|
BLACKBOURNE Ruby May Of New York passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late John Henry,
dear mum of Jane and partner
Derek and the late John, and
grandma to Emily and Jack.
Funeral service to be held at Boston
Crematorium on Wednesday
9th October 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to be divided between
British Heart Foundation and
Breast Cancer Care.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 2, 2019