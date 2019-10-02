Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Blackbourne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Blackbourne

Notice Condolences

Ruby Blackbourne Notice
BLACKBOURNE Ruby May Of New York passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late John Henry,
dear mum of Jane and partner
Derek and the late John, and
grandma to Emily and Jack.
Funeral service to be held at Boston
Crematorium on Wednesday
9th October 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to be divided between
British Heart Foundation and
Breast Cancer Care.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.