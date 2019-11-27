|
|
|
CONSTABLE Rosemary Passed away peacefully at
St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln on the 15th November 2019 aged 71 years.
Devoted wife of Tony, much loved mother of Natalie and Kirsty, also a dear mother in law to Dave and Simon and a loving nanna to Jessica,Nyah and Harris. Rosemary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 2pm. Rosemary requested no Black attire to be worn or flowers. Donations if desired to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund may be left after the service or sent to
R H Turner & Son 55/57 North Street, Horncastle LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Nov. 27, 2019