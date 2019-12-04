Home

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00
Alford Crematorium
Ronald Patchett Notice
Patchett Ronald Leslie Of Horncastle, Lincolnshire
who passed away peacefully
on the 21st November 2019
at Eastwood Lodge Care Home.
Much loved husband of the late Marjorie, father to Susan and Karen.
Ronald will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service is to be held at Alford Crematorium on the
18th December 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired are for
The Butterfly Hospice Trust.
These may be left
after the service or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD.
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 4, 2019
