MELLORS Roland Edwin Beloved husband of Joyce, dearly loved father of Stephen and David,
father in law of Sheila
and Tina, and a much loved
grandfather to Katy, Amy, William
and Maggie-Jane.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church Horncastle on
Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 2.15pm followed by
private cremation
at Boston Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to Horncastle Town Football Club
should be sent to
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors , 55/57 North Street,
Horncastle LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 27, 2019
