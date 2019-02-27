Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:15
St Mary's Church
Horncastle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Mellors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Mellors

Notice Condolences

Roland Mellors Notice
MELLORS Roland Edwin Beloved husband of Joyce, dearly loved father of Stephen and David,
father in law of Sheila
and Tina, and a much loved
grandfather to Katy, Amy, William
and Maggie-Jane.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church Horncastle on
Wednesday 6th March 2019
at 2.15pm followed by
private cremation
at Boston Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to Horncastle Town Football Club
should be sent to
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors , 55/57 North Street,
Horncastle LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.