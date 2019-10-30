|
SMITH Rita With great sadness we announce
the passing of Rita on
17th October 2019
aged 97 years.
Much loved mother to Mark
and wife of the late Rodney.
A funeral service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only by request although donations are for LIVES and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.
These may be left after the service
or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 30, 2019