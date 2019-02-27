|
WILKINSON Pamela Joan
"Pam" Passed away peacefully on the 11th February 2019.
Wife of the late Vic, mum to Jane, Garry, Sarah, mother in law to Steve, Bren and Charlie, grandmother to Chris, Louise and Ruby and a great grandmother to Ellinia, Esmeralda and Eevee.
A celebration of Pam's life at
St Mary's Church on the 11th March
at 12noon. Family flowers only. Donations to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be left at the service or sent to
R H Turner & Son, 55/57 North Street, Horncastle, Lincs, LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 27, 2019
