|
|
|
JACKLIN Pam Passed away suddenly on
3rd February 2019,
aged 54 years.
Devoted wife of George, much loved mother of Adam, Carl, Kirsty and Tanya, loving grandmother to Chloe, Kaddie, Keiron, Zabrina and
Neve and a dear sister to Sharon.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peter and St Paul Church,
Belchford on Friday 8th March at
2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be left after the service or sent to
R H Turner & Son, 55/57 North Street,
Horncastle. Lincs LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More