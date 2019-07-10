|
Crocker Norman John Passed away peacefully
on 24th June 2019
at Martin Hall Nursing Home.
Devoted husband of Janet.
Norman will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 22nd July at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Help for Heroes.
Norman has requested
no Black attire to be worn.
All enquiries to:
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors,
55/57 North Street,Horncastle, Lincs LN9 5DX Tel 01507 522331
Published in Horncastle News on July 10, 2019