Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Horncastle
View Map
Nev Crompton Notice
Crompton Nev Passed away peacefully on
28th September 2019, aged 91 years.

Beloved husband of the late Joy,
much loved dad of David, loving brother of Margaret and the late Kathleen.

Nev will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Horncastle on Friday 25th October 2019 at 11:00am,
followed by committal at
Alford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
"L.N.A.A.C.T" (Lincs Air Ambulance).
These may be left after the service
or sent to:

Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 9, 2019
