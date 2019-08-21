|
|
|
SHARP Mollie Peacefully passed away on
12th August 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman,
much loved mum of Christine and Steven, treasured nana
and great nana.
The Funeral Service is to take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th August 2019
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"Alzheimer's Society",
"St Peter & St Paul PCC" or
"Belchford Village Hall"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 21, 2019