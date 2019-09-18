Home

Czajkowski Mirella Passed away on 31st August 2019,
aged 70 years
surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife, mum and grandma.
Funeral service to take place
at Lincoln Crematorium on Wednesday
2nd October 2019 at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
St Barnabas Hospice
These may be made online at
www.funeralguide.co.uk/67125
Left after the service or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 2 Market Place,
Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 18, 2019
