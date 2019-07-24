|
|
|
Parker Maurice Passed away peacefully on 12th July 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving husband of the late Margaret, beloved dad of Dawn, much loved brother and uncle.
Funeral service to take place at
St Margaret's Church, Hemingby on Friday 2nd August at 12:00 noon.
Followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please or donations if desired are for Ashby Ward or Hemingby Churchyard.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on July 24, 2019