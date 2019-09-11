|
|
|
LUNN Mary Formerly of Bonnetable Road, Horncastle, sadly passed away peacefully at home in Leighton Buzzard on the 19th August 2019 aged 89 years.
Loved and loving wife of the late Jim and much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma, sister and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral to take place at
St. Marys Church, Horncastle
on Tuesday September 24th at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, may be made to the
Medical Detection Dogs charity
c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service, Horncastle.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 11, 2019