|
|
|
GRAY Mary
(Kathleen)
(née Booth) Aged 34, passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a long illness on 8th February
Beloved wife of David,
mother of Andrew, mother in law to Sarah and grandma to Sam and Ben.
Committal shall take place at Lincoln Crematorium on March 4th at 9:50am followed by Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Wragby at 11am.
No flowers by request.
Donations in memory to
St. Barnabas and LIVES.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Tritton Road, Lincoln, LN6 7QY Tel. 0522 534971
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More