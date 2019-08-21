|
|
|
SHAW Martha
(May) Formerly of
53 Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle, passed away peacefully at
Nightingale House Care Centre on
26th July 2019 aged 96 years. Wife of the late Bill, mother to the late Jenny.
Funeral service to be held at Horncastle Cemetery Chapel on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 11:00am. Flowers welcome and donations if desired are for St Barnabas Hospice, L.N.A.A.C.T (Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance) and Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place,
Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Tel: 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 21, 2019