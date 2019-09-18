|
Pearce It is with great sadness we have to announce that Linda Muriel Pearce (nee Radley), aged 71.
Passed away at her home in
West Ashby, following a long illness.
Linda's love for her
family and friends was boundless.
Caring and giving, always thinking
and doing for others.
Funeral Directors are the
Co-Op at Horncastle.
Service to be held at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
3rd October 2019 at 1 pm.
Flowers or donations for LIVES
are both welcome.
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 18, 2019