Reginald Leslie Bainbridge Passed away peacefully on
2nd July 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Gwen and brother to Hilda and the late Ralph, Special friend to Mick, Joyce,
Trevor and Shaun.
The funeral service will take place at Lincoln Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 3:10pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are
for the R.S.P.C.A
These may be left after the service
or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD.
Published in Horncastle News on July 10, 2019