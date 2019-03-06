Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
15:00
Alford Crematorium
BOWSER LESLIE NORMAN Passed away peacefully at home
on 26th February 2019, aged 79 years.
Dear Husband of Pat, much loved father of Gavin, Richard and James
& Father in law to Sue, Jean and Nicola. Dearest Grandpa Whiskers to William, Lorna, Morgan, Rachel & Caroline, Great Grandpa to Esmay.
Funeral Service to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 25th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Barnabas &
Marie Curie Local Nursing Teams.
All enquiries to
Michael Sivill Funeral Directors, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincs
Tel: 01526 342779
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 6, 2019
