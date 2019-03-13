Home

Joyce Hardy

Joyce Hardy Notice
Hardy Joyce Margery Passed away peacefully on
25th February 2019
surrounded by all her family.
Loving wife of John, mother to Sue, Stephen, Kevin, Tracey and Darren, nana and great nana.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, West Ashby on Thursday 21st March at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to:
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service
Horncastle
Tel: 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 13, 2019
