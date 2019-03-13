|
|
|
RUSSELL John Robert Sadly passed away on the
2nd March 2019
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Marjorie,
dear father to Robert,
Ann & Carol and a
much loved Granddad
and great grandad. .
Funeral service at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 25th March 2019 at 1pm.
Donations in John's memory for
LIVES & Lincolnshire &
Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance,
may be left after the service or
sent to: R H Turner & Son
55-57 North Street
Horncastle LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More