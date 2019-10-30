|
|
|
POOLE John Rees
(formerly of Horncastle) Passed away peacefully at Eaton Court Care Home, Grimsby
aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Pat,
a much loved father of Graham
and Karen and a loving Grandfather
of Kim, James, Sophie and Thomas.
Funeral service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th November at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK or
The National Autistic Society
may be left at the service or sent to R.H.Turner and Son,
55/57 North Street,
Horncastle, LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 30, 2019