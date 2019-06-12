|
|
|
LONG John Henry Of Woodhall Spa
passed away peacefully at
Leicester Royal Infirmary on
26th May 2019 aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Christine Jane.
Funeral service to held at
St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa
on Monday June 17th 2019
at 11.30am followed by burial in
Kirkby Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to be divided between
St Barnabas Hospice and
the R.N.L.I.
All enquiries to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director,
Leagate Road, Coningsby,
Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on June 12, 2019
