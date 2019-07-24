|
|
|
ENDERBY John Clement Passed away peacefully on
13th July 2019 at Lincoln County Hospital after a short illness.
Devoted father of Gerard and Caroline.
John was a much loved grandfather who will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Monday 29th July at 10am.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired to RNLI and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be left
at the service or sent to:
R H Turner & Son Funeral Directors, 55/57 North Street, Horncastle,
Lincs LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on July 24, 2019