|
|
|
MARSHALL Joan Veronica Passed away peacefully at
Tanglewood on the
10th August 2019, surrounded by her family.
Devoted wife of George,
much loved mother to Simon
and Susan and loving grandma
to Kathryn and Kayleigh.
Joan will be missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 6th September 2019 at
1pm. Joan has requested
that no black clothes worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK,
may be left after the service or
sent to R H Turner & Son
55/57 North Street, Horncastle,
Lincs, LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 21, 2019